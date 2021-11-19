Former NFL player Zac Stacy charged with attacking ex

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say former NFL running back Zac Stacy has been arrested after the mother of his child showed detectives video of him attacking her at her central Florida home. Orlando police say Stacy was arrested Thursday evening at the Orlando International Airport after arriving on a flight from Nashville, Tennessee. He was wanted on an aggravated battery warrant in a domestic violence case from the town of Oakland, just west of Orlando. The case gained attention this week after the woman posted security video on her Instagram account. Stacy was drafted by the St. Louis Rams in the 2013 NFL Draft. He played two seasons there followed by one season with the New York Jets.