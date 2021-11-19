No. 13 Kentucky shakes off early rust to beat Ohio 77-59

By KEITH TAYLOR

Associated Press

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Keion Brooks scored 22 points to lead No. 13 Kentucky to a 77-59 win over Ohio on Friday night. Freshman guard TyTy Washington followed Brooks with a career-high 20 points and 11 rebounds. Davion Mintz added 12 points and Sahvir Wheeler added 11 for the Wildcats. Ben Vander Plas finished with a team-high 19 points and six rebounds for Ohio, followed by Jason Carter with 15 points and Mark Sears with 10. The Wildcats (3-1) used a big second half to fend off the Bobcats, who led for most of the first half.