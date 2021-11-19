No. 22 Bonnies rally in second half to edge Clemson 68-65

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Kyle Lofton and Jaren Holmes combined for 32 points in the second half and No. 22 St. Bonaventure rallied from a 16-point deficit to beat Clemson 68-65 in the semifinals of the Charleston Classic. After the Bonnies’ top two scorers went 3 of 15 in the first half and had only one 3-pointer between them, the pair combined to shoot 9 of 14 in the second half, all but one of those buckets coming from 3-point range. Lofton finished with 22 points and Holmes 19. Jalen Adaway added 14. PJ Hall matched his career high with 22 points, David Collins had 14 and Nick Honor 12 for Clemson.