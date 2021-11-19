‘No better place’: Iowa’s new women’s wrestling coach ready

By JOHN BOHNENKAMP

Associated Press

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Clarissa Chun is looking forward to building the new women’s wrestling program at Iowa. The new coach had one of the best moments of her career at Iowa when she qualified for the 2012 United States Olympic team. The 40-year-old Chun is the first coach of a women’s wrestling program at a Power Five conference school. Her first day on the job will be in February. The team will begin competition in the 2023-24 season.