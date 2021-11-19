Tigers add IF Kody Clemens, son of Roger, to 40-man roster

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Tigers added infielder Kody Clemens to their 40-man roster. He is the youngest son of seven-time Cy Young winner Roger Clemens. Detroit also put right-hander Angel De Jesus to the roster on Friday. Niko Goodrum cleared waivers and elected to be a free agent. The Tigers outrighted right-hander Nivaldo Rodriguez and outfielder Jacob Robson to Triple-A Toledo after they cleared waivers. The 25-year-old Clemens hit .247 with 18 homers and 59 RBIs in 97 games for the Mud Hens last season, his first year at Triple-A.