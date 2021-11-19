Timme scores 25 as No. 1 Gonzaga tops Bellarmine 92-50

By NICHOLAS K. GERANIOS

Associated Press

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Drew Timme scored 25 points as top-ranked Gonzaga dominated Bellarmine 92-50 on Friday night, extending the nation’s longest home winning streak to 55 games. Julian Strawther added 19 points for Gonzaga (4-0), which has not lost at home since 2018. Dylan Penn scored 14 points for Bellarmine (0-4), a member of the Atlantic Sun Conference in its second season of Division I basketball. Bellarmine was hurt by 40% shooting and 18 turnovers. Freshman center Chet Holmgren had 18 points on 8-of-10 shooting for Gonzaga, as well as five rebounds and five assists.