Bremen coach quits over claims of fake vaccine certificate

BREMEN, Germany (AP) — Werder Bremen coach Markus Anfang and his assistant have quit the club over investigations into whether they used fake certificates of vaccination against the coronavirus. Bremen managing director Frank Baumann says Anfang and Florian Junge “are taking responsibility and are helping to end the unrest that has arisen around the club and the team in the past few days.” The Bremen prosecutors’ office is looking into claims both coaches used fake coronavirus vaccine documentation. Second-division Bremen said on Friday that Anfang had denied any wrongdoing. Anfang now says he is quitting “due to the extremely stressful situation for the club, the team, my family and myself.”