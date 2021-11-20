Burks has big fourth, Knicks hand Rockets 14th straight loss

NEW YORK (AP) — Alec Burks scored 17 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter, Evan Fournier added 19 and the New York Knicks handed the Houston Rockets their 14th consecutive loss with a 106-99 victory. All-Star Julius Randle had 16 points and 10 rebounds, while Immanuel Quickley chipped in 13 points off the bench for the Knicks. Christian Wood had 18-points and 12 rebounds for the NBA-worst Rockets (1-15), who have not won since a 124-91 rout over Oklahoma City on Oct. 24. Jae’Sean Tate finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds for Houston, which dropped to 0-10 in road games.