Clemson wins 13th straight over No. 13 Wake Forest, 48-27

By PETE IACOBELLI

AP Sports Writer

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson won its 13th straight over No. 13 Wake Forest with a 48-27 victory that prevented the Demon Deacons from winning the ACC Atlantic Division. Wake Forest can still advance to the ACC title game by beating Boston College next Saturday. Clemson remains in the hunt, but will need Wake Forest and No. 25 North Carolina State to lose once more. The Tigers won their 34th straight game at home and finally looked like the powerhouse they were projected to be when the season began. They sacked Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman seven times.