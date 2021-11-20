Cliff-edge improvisation helps McIlroy lead in Dubai

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Rory McIlroy was on the rocks late in his third round at the DP World Tour Championship. Some cliff-edge improvisation followed by a final-hole birdie put him back in control. McIlroy endured another wild finish at Jumeirah Golf Estates in shooting a 5-under 67 that left the four-time major champion with a one-stroke lead. Sam Horsfield bogeyed the 18th hole to shoot 69 and drop out of a share of the lead with McIlroy, who was 14 under overall. Collin Morikawa was three shots back after a round of 69 and remained on course to become the first American to finish a season as the European Tour’s No. 1 player.