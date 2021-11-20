Skip to Content
ETSU takes SoCon title, edges Mercer 38-35

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Tyler Riddell threw a 13-yard touchdown to Malik Murray with 1:47 left and No. 8-ranked East Tennessee State beat No. 21 Mercer 38-35 and win the Southern Conference title. Mercer kicker Delvin Folser missed a 42-yard field goal attempt for a chance to tie it as time expired in front of a record crowd 10,594. It was the fourth time this season ETSU rallied to win after trailing in the second half. The Buccaneers built a 21-10 halftime lead before the Bears scored 18 points in the third quarter. Fred Payton threw for 375 yards for Mercer with two touchdowns but was intercepted three times.

