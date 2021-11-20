Gooch takes 3-shot lead at Sea Island and goes for 1st win

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (AP) — Talor Gooch is one round away from his first PGA Tour victory. The former Oklahoma State player had two late birdies for a 67 that stretched his lead to three shots in the RSM Classic. Seamus Power of Ireland and Sebastian Munoz of Colombia were in second place, with Tom Hoge still in the mix. Gooch has been playing as well as anyone in the fall without winning. This is his best chance. A victory sends the winner of the RSM Classic to the Masters in April. Gooch also has a chance to crack top 50 in the world.