Jones’ return lifts No. 18 Iowa past Illinois 33-23

By JOHN BOHNENKAMP

Associated Press

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Charlie Jones had a 100-yard kickoff return for No. 18 Iowa’s first touchdown as the Hawkeyes defeated Illinois 33-23 on Saturday. Iowa (9-2, 6-2 Big Ten) was trailing 10-0 in the first quarter when Jones took the kick in the right corner of the end zone and ran through a hole on the left side for the score. Iowa wide receiver Arland Bruce IV had a 2-yard run for a touchdown and Caleb Shudak had four field goals, while Jack Campbell had a 32-yard interception return for a touchdown. Tyler Goodson had 132 rushing yards for the Hawkeyes, his third 100-yard rushing game of the season.