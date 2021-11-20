Lehigh blocks punt for go-ahead TD, tops Lafayette 17-10

BEHTLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Johnny Foley caught a blocked punt late in the second quarter and ran it in for a go-ahead touchdown as Lehigh defeated Lafayette 17-10 in the 157th meeting of college football’s most-played rivalry. With the score tied 7-7 and Lafayette punting deep in its own territory, three Lehigh defenders burst through the line with Jack DiPietro blocking the attempt and Foley catching it as it came down, going 12 yards for the TD. Lafayette held Lehigh to a field goal in the second half, but was unable to score, ending a nine-play drive to the 19 with an incompletion on fourth-and-seven.