By NEILL OSTROUT

Associated Press

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Tyrese Martin had 15 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 23 UConn beat Binghamton 87-63. Adama Sanogo scored 12 points for the Huskies. Jordan Hawkins had 11, and Andre Jackson finished with nine points and eight rebounds. Tyler Bertram led Binghamton with 15 points. Ogheneyole Akuwovo scored 12.