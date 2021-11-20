Princeton claims 4th Ivy League title in 8 seasons

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matthew Winston returned an interception 34 yards for a score and Princeton beat Pennsylvania 34-14 to claim its fourth Ivy League title in eight seasons. Princeton needed a win to earn a share of the title. Senior quarterback Cole Smith completed 20 of 28 passes for 214 yards while running for 69 more and a touchdown for Princeton. Dylan Classi threw a TD pass to John Volker off a double reverse. Christian Brown set up another Princeton touchdown with an interception. Aidan Sayin threw for 255 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions for Penn.