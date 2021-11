HONOLULU (AP) — Chevan Cordeiro passed for two touchdowns and ran for another, Dedrick Parson scored on runs of 10 and 37 yards in the fourth quarter and Hawaii held on to beat Colorado State 50-45 and snap a three-game skid. Cameron Lockridge returned an interception 40 yards for a TD just before halftime and Cordeiro hit Nick Mardner at the goal line for a 42-yard score to make it 36-10 with 9:35 left in the third quarter.