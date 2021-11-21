Tiger Woods posts short video of him swinging a wedge

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

One swing. Two words. A three-second video. That’s all it took on Sunday from Tiger Woods to get everyone talking about his future in golf. Woods had significant injuries to his right leg and ankle from a February car crash in February. Sunday was the first time he has updated his health status since a Golf Digest interview in May when he said the recovery was as painful as anything he has endured. His three-second video on Twitter was accompanied by the words, “Making progress.” What that means is anyone’s guess. Woods hasn’t played since last December.