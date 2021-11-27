Virginia Tech women beat UT Martin at San Juan Shootout

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Elizabeth Kitley had her third double-double of the season with 19 points and 14 rebounds and No. 24 Virginia Tech beat UT Martin 54-49 at the San Juan Shootout. Kitley broke a tie at 42 to start the fourth quarter and Virginia Tech went on a 6-0 run as UT Martin went four-plus minutes without scoring. The Skyhawks pulled within 50-49 with 1:16 left but Azana Baines answered at the other end and Kitley scored with 13 seconds to go. Kayana Traylor added 11 points for Virginia Tech.