AP Top 25: Michigan rises to No. 2; Oklahoma State up to 5th

By RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Football Writer

Michigan has jumped four spots to No. 2 in The Associated Press college football poll and Oklahoma State joins the top five for the first time since 2015. Georgia is a unanimous No. 1 in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank for the eighth consecutive week. Michigan has its highest ranking since it peaked at No. 2 in 2016 after beating Ohio State to break an eight-game losing streak in the rivalry. Cincinnati moved up to No. 3, passing Alabama at No. 4. The Crimson Tide slipped a spot after beating Auburn in overtime. Oklahoma State moved up two spots after beating Oklahoma for the first time since 2014.