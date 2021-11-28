Gillespie leads No. 7 Villanova in 72-46 rout of La Salle

By AARON BRACY

Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Collin Gillespie scored 13 points and No. 7 Villanova used a dominating first half to defeat La Salle 72-46 on Sunday. Brandon Slater added 12 points and Caleb Daniels and Eric Dixon each had 11 for the Wildcats (4-2), who played for the first time since a Nov. 21 loss to No. 3 Purdue. Khalil Brantley scored 17 points and Jhamir Brickus had 13 for La Salle (2-3). The Explorers had just one assist on 14 field goals.