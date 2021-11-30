AP source: Cubs, Yan Gomes agree to $13 million, 2-year deal

By JAY COHEN

AP Baseball Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs have added another catcher, agreeing to a $13 million, two-year contract with Yan Gomes. The Cubs have Willson Contreras at catcher, but he is eligible for free agency after next season and the team could decide to trade him if they can’t reach a long-term deal this winter. The 34-year-old Gomes played for Washington and Oakland this year, batting .252 with 14 homers and 52 RBIs in 103 games. A person with direct knowledge of the contract confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it had not been finalized.