Browns GM expecting “best” of Mayfield after December bye

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns general manager Andrew Berry feels the bye week will help Baker Mayfield get healthy and maybe even mend Cleveland’s broken season. Mayfield has had a rough 2021 while dealing with an assortment of injuries, including a fracture to his left shoulder. The quarterback’s physical problems have had an effect on his performances, and raised questions whether he should be playing. Like coach Kevin Stefanski, Berry firmly believes Mayfield is the Browns’ best bet — at least this season. Berry declined to talk about Mayfield’s contract status or future. He’s eligible for a long-term extension. Berry did reiterate the team will look at much more than this season when evaluating Mayfield.