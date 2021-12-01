Iowa State AD Jamie Pollard announces cancer diagnosis

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State University Athletic Director Jamie Pollard has announced in an open letter to Cyclones fans his diagnosis of testicular cancer. In the letter released on the school’s website, Pollard said his diagnosis began with groin pain about four weeks ago. After finding a lump and going to a doctor, Pollard said he underwent surgery last week to have the mass removed and learned a day later it was cancerous. Addition tests showed the cancer had not spread. Pollard decided to reveal the diagnosis after having to cancel a speaking engagement last week for 500 guests.