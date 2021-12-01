Tottenham defender Romero has ‘serious’ hamstring injury

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham says center back Cristian Romero will be sidelined until at least January because of a “serious” hamstring injury. The Argentina defender sustained the injury during a World Cup qualifying match against Brazil two weeks ago. Tottenham manager Antonio Conte says “we’ll have to wait until January, February” for his return. Romero was one of the club’s key signings in the offseason. Tottenham hosts Brentford on Thursday in the Premier League.