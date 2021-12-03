Gordon’s late shot lifts Rockets over Magic 118-116

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — Eric Gordon scored 24 points and his short jumper with 1.6 seconds left lifted the Houston Rockets to their fifth consecutive win, 118-116 over the Orlando Magic. Houston had dropped 15 straight before its winning streak. Cole Anthony scored 26 points for the Magic, who have lost eight of nine. Houston had a 13-point lead with about four minutes left after a big stretch by Garrison Mathews. But Anthony then scored scored eight points in a 13-0 spurt by the Magic that tied the game at 114-114 with 47 seconds to go.