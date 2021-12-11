Aussie duo Leishman and Day take 3-shot lead in QBE Shootout

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Marc Leishman has another eagle from off the green and it could lead to a victory for him and Australian teammate Jason Day. They posted a 64 in the modified alternate shot format at the QBE Shootout. Leishman holed out from short of the 10th green on Friday. He holed out from 96 yards away on the seventh hole Saturday. They have a three-shot lead over three teams going into the fourballs format for the final round. Among those chasing are Harris English and Matt Kuchar. They are defending champions and trying to win for a fourth time.