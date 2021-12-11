Lavatai runs for 2 TDs, Navy’s D dominates in win over Army

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Quarterback Tai Lavatai ran for two touchdowns and Navy’s defense limited Army to 55 yards in the second half in a 17-13 victory Saturday in a game played at the Meadowlands to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Navy (4-8) played a complete game, outgaining Army (8-4) on the ground and overall, controlling the clock and converting all three big plays, two on fourth-down, that led to all its points. Christian Anderson scored on a 56-yard run on Army’s fourth play from scrimmage and Cole Talley added field goals of 31 and 32 yards, all in the first half.