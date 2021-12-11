Sevilla wins at Bilbao 1-0 to pressure Madrid before derby

By JOSEPH WILSON

Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Sevilla has won at Athletic Bilbao 1-0 to trim Real Madrid’s lead of the Spanish league to five points. Denmark midfielder Thomas Delaney curled in the winner late in the first half against the flow of play. Bilbao’s chronic scoring troubles plagued the Basque hosts once again. Bilbao players hit the post twice and missed several other chances. Thousands of fans marched before Valencia’s 2-1 win over Elche to protest the ownership of Peter Lim. Espanyol kept Levante winless by winning a 4-3 shootout, while Joselu Mato became Alavés’ all-time scorer in the first division in a 1-1 draw with Getafe.