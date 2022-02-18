Belotti scores as Torino draws 1-1 with Juventus in derby

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Torino captain Andrea Belotti scored to give his team a 1-1 draw at Juventus in a hard-fought Turin derby in Serie A. The Italy forward threw himself at Josip Brekalo’s cross from the left and equalized with a volley in the 62nd minute to cancel Matthijs de Ligt’s first-half goal for the home side. Juve’s unbeaten run stretched to 12 games but Champions League qualification remains uncertain for Massimiliano Allegri’s team after its second consecutive draw. Atalanta is just three points behind with two more games to play.