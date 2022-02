Italy’s Berrettini advances to Rio Open quarterfinals

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Top-seeded Matteo Berrettini of Italy beat Brazil’s Thiago Monteiro 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-3 on Friday to advance to the quarterfinals of the rain-plagued Rio Open clay-court tournament. The match that was initially scheduled for Thursday evening, but ended only minutes before Saturday began in Rio de Janeiro. Berrettini’s adversary will be Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz, who beat Argenina’s Federico Delbonis 6-4, 7-6 (1) after several interruptions due to rain. Rain forced organizers to postpone all quarterfinal clashes for Saturday.