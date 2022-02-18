Niemann breaks 36-hole record at Riviera but only leads by 2

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Joaquin Niemann returned from his best day of golf at Riviera and had another round just like it. Niemann had a second straight 63 to shatter the 36-hole record and build a two-shot lead at the Genesis Invitational. Cameron Young is keeping it from an early runaway. The PGA Tour rookie birdied his last four holes for a 62 and was two shots behind. Niemann broke by four shots the previous mark at Riviera. Dustin Johnson won’t be sticking around. He had to rally for a 71 and appeared certain to miss the cut.