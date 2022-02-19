Devoe leads Georgia Tech past Pitt to end three-game skid

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Michael Devoe scored 22 points and Rodney Howard scored 14 and Georgia Tech beat Pittsburgh 68-62 on Saturday night to end its three-game losing streak. Devoe hit a jumper with 5:43 remaining for a 63-45 lead. The Panthers applied a full-court press which helped them turn over the Yellow Jackets and a 14-0 run brought them within 63-59 in three-and-a-half minutes. But Devoe buried a 3-pointer with 2:06 left, Kyle Sturdivant added another and the Yellow Jackets sealed it making 4 of 5 foul shots in the final 24 seconds to end Pitt’s three-game win streak. Mouhamadou Gueye scored scored 27 points on 10-for-15 shooting and grabbed 12 rebounds for Pitt.