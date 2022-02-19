Jackson sparks Arizona State to 73-53 romp over Oregon State

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Marreon Jackson came off the bench to score 15 points and Arizona State breezed to a 73-53 victory over Oregon State. Jackson sank 5 of 9 shots with three 3-pointers for the Sun Devils (10-15, 6-9 Pac-12 Conference). Jay Heath hit a 3-pointer and a layup in the first 3:08 as Arizona State jumped out to a 10-2 lead. Horne’s 3-pointer with 6 seconds left gave the Sun Devils a 42-29 lead at halftime. Arizona State upped its lead to 20 on a Jalen Graham layup with 13:11 remaining in the game. Jackson’s 3-pointer with 5:30 left gave the Sun Devils their biggest lead, 69-43. Glenn Taylor Jr. finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds to pace the Beavers (3-22, 1-14), who have lost 13 straight.