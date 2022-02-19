Late penalty costs Stuttgart dearly in Bundesliga

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — Relegation-threatened Stuttgart was on the verge of claiming its first Bundesliga win since December when it conceded a penalty in the third minute of injury time to draw 1-1 with Bochum. Eduard Löwen made the most of Mavropanos Konstantinos’ poor challenge on Sebastian Polter by scoring the equalizer from the spot and stretching Stuttgart’s dismal run to eight games without a victory. Danish forward Jonas Wind’s first Bundesliga goal for Wolfsburg wasn’t enough as visiting Hoffenheim came back to win 2-1. Union Berlin slumped to a 1-0 loss at Arminia Bielefeld and Freiburg won 2-1 at Augsburg. Cologne hosts Eintracht Frankfurt later.