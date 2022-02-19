No. 1 Gonzaga wins 10th straight WCC regular-season title

By NICHOLAS K. GERANIOS

Associated Press

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Drew Timme had 23 points and nine rebounds, Andrew Nembhard added 21 points, and top-ranked Gonzaga beat Santa Clara 81-69 to win its 10th straight West Coast Conference regular-season title. Rasir Bolton added 18 points for Gonzaga. The Zags now won 16 straight overall and 67 straight at home. They’re also the current front-runner for top seed in the NCAA Tournament. PJ Pipes scored 27 points and Jalen Williams had 15 for Santa Clara. The team is third in the WCC and fighting for its first postseason tournament berth since 2013.