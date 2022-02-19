No. 3 Arizona battles for hard-fought 84-81 win over Oregon

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Bennedict Mathurin scored 24 points, Kerr Kriisa hit a crucial 3-pointer with about 1:30 remaining and No. 3 Arizona managed to beat Oregon 84-81 on Saturday night. It was an entertaining, high-scoring game that featured 16 lead changes in front of a sold-out crowd at the McKale Center. Kriisa’s long 3-pointer with the shot clock winding down and 1:26 remaining in the game pushed Arizona ahead 79-76. The Wildcats wouldn’t trail again, hitting enough of their free throws to stave off Oregon’s final charge. The Ducks had a chance to tie on their final possession but Will Richardson was called for traveling as time expired.