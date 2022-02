DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Elijah Pepper had 24 points and Ezra Manjon scored 23 as UC Davis edged Cal State Bakersfield 81-79. Pepper made all 12 of his foul shots for the Aggies (11-7, 5-3 Big West Conference). Caleb Fuller had 18 points Kaleb Higgins scored a season-high 23 points for the Roadrunners (6-15, 1-11), who have now lost nine straight games. Shawn Stith scored a season-high 20 points.