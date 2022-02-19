Smith Rowe and Saka score as Arsenal beats Brentford 2-1

LONDON (AP) — Second-half goals from Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka have helped Arsenal beat Brentford 2-1 to strengthen its bid for a top-four finish in the Premier League. Smith Rowe’s solo effort in the 48th minute broke the deadlock and Saka doubled the lead in the 79th before Christian Norgaard scored in stoppage time for the visitors at Emirates Stadium. The victory put Arsenal level on points with West Ham in fifth place and one point behind Manchester United, which currently occupies the final Champions League spot. Arsenal has two games in hand on United and three on West Ham.