Ziyech scores 89th-minute winner for Chelsea at Palace

LONDON (AP) — Hakim Ziyech volleyed in an 89th-minute winner as Chelsea beat Crystal Palace 1-0 on its return to Premier League action after triumphing at the Club World Cup. The Morocco winger was lurking at the far post to meet Marcos Alonso’s cross with a cushioned volley into the net, allowing Chelsea to consolidate third place and move seven points clear of fourth-place Manchester United. VAR had previously denied Ziyech a second-half goal after striker Romelu Lukaku, who only had seven touches at Selhurst Park, was deemed to be offside. Chelsea has had a week off since becoming club world champions in Abu Dhabi and this was its first league match since Jan. 23.