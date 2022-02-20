Dustin Johnson says he’s sticking with the PGA Tour

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dustin Johnson says he’s not headed to the Saudi-backed rival golf tour. His announcement that he is “fully committed” to the PGA Tour is a big blow to Greg Norman and his LIV Golf Investments that is behind the “Super Golf League.” The top eight players in the world, along with other prominent stars, have all said they don’t plan to leave. Johnson has kept private about his intentions over the last few months. The new league has not announced anyone who has signed up for the new league offering guaranteed riches.