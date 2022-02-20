Riled Lewandowski stirs Bayern comeback to beat Fürth 4-1

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — Robert Lewandowski has scored twice as Bayern Munich came from behind to beat bottom side Greuther Fürth 4-1 in the Bundesliga. The Poland star took his league-leading tally to 28 goals in 23 games and helped Bayern stretch its lead to nine points before second-place Borussia Dortmund hosted Borussia Mönchengladbach later Sunday. Fürth captain Branimir Hrgota fired the competitive underdogs ahead in the 42nd minute. Riled by the setback, Lewandowski was booked for his reaction to Hrgota after the Pole fouled the forward to stop a counterattack. Bayern responded with four goals in the second half. Relegation-threatened Hertha Berlin hosted Leipzig later.