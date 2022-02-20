Rublev beats Auger-Aliassime to win Open 13 for 9th title

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Second-seeded Andrey Rublev beat No. 3 Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-5, 7-6 (4) to win the Open 13 tournament and clinch his ninth career title. Since winning in Rotterdam in March last year Rublev had lost three finals. He improved to 5-0 in indoor finals and 9-5 overall while Auger-Aliassime dropped to 1-9 in finals. The 21-year-old Canadian arrived in southern France in top form after beating Rublev in the semifinals and then upsetting top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Rotterdam final last week. He led 2-0 in the first set against Rublev and squandered a set point in the 12th game of the second set.