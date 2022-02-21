Ajax settles with family of stricken midfielder Nouri

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Ajax Amsterdam has reached a financial settlement with the family of talented midfielder Abdelhak Nouri, who suffered severe and permanent brain damage after collapsing during a preseason friendly in 2017. The club previously acknowledged that Nouri did not get adequate medical attention after he collapsed and accepted responsibility. It announced on Monday it will pay Nouri’s family a net sum of 7.85 million euros in damages and loss of potential future earnings. Nouri was just 20 when he collapsed against Werder Bremen in Austria. He made his debut for Ajax in September 2016 and played 15 games for the first team.