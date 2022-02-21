Leeds wants temporary concussion subs after Koch incident

LEEDS, England (AP) — Leeds has backed calls for the introduction of temporary concussion substitutions after one of its players played on following a clash of heads after passing on-field tests only to be withdrawn 15 minutes later having developed symptoms. Robin Koch sustained a blow to the head in a challenge with Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay during a Premier League game on Sunday. He was cleared to continue following a lengthy delay while he took concussion tests. Koch was taken off shortly after and was supported by two of Leeds’ medical staff. Leeds says Koch suffered a concussion and would now be following return-to-play protocols.