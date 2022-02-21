Miller leads balanced TCU past West Virginia 77-67

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Emmanuel Miller had 18 points and all five starters scored in double figures as TCU defeated West Virginia 77-67. Mike Miles had 15 points, Chuck O’Bannon 11, and Damion Baugh and Xavier Clark 10 each for TCU. Baugh also had seven assists and seven rebounds. Miller had eight rebounds. Taz Sherman led West Virginia with 23 points. Kedrian Johnson added 12. A 14-6 run to open the second half gave TCU a nine-point lead and the Horned Frogs were not seriously threatened the rest of the way.