Neymar hopes to play for US club in future

By MAURICIO SAVARESE

AP Sports Writer

SAO PAULO (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain striker Neymar says he hopes to play in the United States for one season. The 30-year-old Brazilian has recently extended his contract with the French club until 2025. Neymar told podcast “Fenômenos,” in a video posted late Sunday he doesn’t know whether he wants to play for a club in his home nation again, though. The striker jokingly said he wants to play in the U.S. “because the championship is quick, so there’s four months of vacations.” Neymar also said Brazil’s national team “is very distanced from Brazil fans.”