Blue Jackets top Toronto 4-3 on Laine OT goal

By NICOLE KRAFT

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Patrik Laine scored his second goal of the night 20 seconds into overtime to lift Columbus over Toronto 4-3 for the Blue Jackets’ third straight win. Adam Boqvist and Brendan Gaunce also scored for Columbus, while Jean-Francois Berube stopped 39 shots and recorded his first NHL assist in his second straight win. The Blue Jackets have now won eight of their last 10 games. Michael Bunting and Auston Matthews each contributed a goal and an assist, and Jason Spezza added a goal for Toronto, which lost its third straight. Jack Campbell stopped 26 shots in the loss, which kept the Maple Leafs in third place in the Atlantic Division.