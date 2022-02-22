Bohannon gets 3-year extension as Kennesaw St football coach

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Kennesaw State football coach Brian Bohannon, coming off his fourth FCS playoff appearance, has agreed to a three-year contract extension through 2026. Bohannon, the Owls’ first coach, is 63-18 in seven seasons. The Owls were 11-2 in 2021 with their third Big South Conference championship. It was their final season before moving to the ASUN. Bohannon was hired as Kennesaw State’s first coach in 2013. The Owls have had a winning record every year, including a 6-5 mark in their inaugural 2015 season. The Owls lost in the second round of the playoffs last season.