Published 8:31 AM

Forward Dom Dwyer signs 2-year deal with Atlanta of MLS

ATLANTA (AP) — Dom Dwyer has agreed to a two-year contract with Atlanta of Major League Soccer. The deal includes team options for 2024 and ’25. The 31-year-old forward spent last year with Toronto following four seasons with Orlando’s MLS team. He played for Kansas City from 2012-17. Dwyer has 81 goals in 209 regular-season games plus two in nine playoff matches. Born in England, Dwyer became an American citizen and scored twice in four international appearances for U.S. in 2017.

